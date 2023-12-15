Clarksburg man charged with 7 counts of Wanton Endangerment, shots fired

file photo of a gun
file photo of a gun(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man was charged with 7 counts of Wanton Endangerment after shots were fired following an altercation at a bar.

On Thursday, December 14, 2023, police received a call about shots fired near Brickside Bar and Grill in Bridgeport, West Virginia, apparently following an altercation that took place in the bar between Tommy Lee Lopez III and another man.

Officials say witnesses described a “white pickup/SUV type vehicle” seen leaving the premises immediately after the shooting.

Not long after that, a similar vehicle returned to the location with its license plate covered with a map.

The driver, a white man wearing a face covering, then attempted to enter the business while openly carrying a handgun.

Police arrived on scene and identified the man as Tommy Lee Lopez III.

Police say Lopez was carrying a handgun with 12 9mm rounds, matching the 9mm shell casing that fell out of the vehicle he was driving.

Furthermore, officials say 6 bullet holes were found in the passenger side of a nearby vehicle, as well as one bullet hole in the front of a nearby residence that was occupied by one person.

Lopez has been charged with 7 counts of Wanton Endangerment.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
2 charged after police find meth in soda can
Doddridge County inmate escapes custody, found within minutes
Graphic showing knife and police lights.
One arrested, two injured in Raleigh County stabbing
Man arrested after allegedly setting car on fire
Man arrested after allegedly setting car on fire
Left, Russell Thompson. Right, Alyson Maello.
Police: CPS finds animal feces in home, 2 charged with child neglect

Latest News

WVDEP to hear concerns about Monongahela National Forest core drilling
This is a generic image
WVU Medicine Children’s earns CT accreditation
WVU Medicine hospital
WVU Medicine launches APP Urology program
bishop
BISHOP