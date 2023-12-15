Clarksburg man charged with 7 counts of Wanton Endangerment, shots fired

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man was charged with 7 counts of Wanton Endangerment after shots were fired following an altercation at a bar.

On Thursday, December 14, 2023, police received a call about shots fired near Brickside Bar and Grill in Bridgeport, West Virginia, apparently following an altercation that took place in the bar between Tommy Lee Lopez III and another man.

Officials say witnesses described a “white pickup/SUV type vehicle” seen leaving the premises immediately after the shooting.

Not long after that, a similar vehicle returned to the location with its license plate covered with a map.

The driver, a white man wearing a face covering, then attempted to enter the business while openly carrying a handgun.

Police arrived on scene and identified the man as Tommy Lee Lopez III.

Police say Lopez was carrying a handgun with 12 9mm rounds, matching the 9mm shell casing that fell out of the vehicle he was driving.

Furthermore, officials say 6 bullet holes were found in the passenger side of a nearby vehicle, as well as one bullet hole in the front of a nearby residence that was occupied by one person.

Lopez has been charged with 7 counts of Wanton Endangerment.

