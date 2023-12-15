Fairmont teenager charged with fleeing while DUI

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A teenager from Fairmont County was charged after allegedly stealing a vehicle and then crashing it while under the influence.

Police responded to a stolen vehicle complaint on Wednesday. The owner said that he had allowed 18-year-old Dakota Fancher to take the car to CVS nearly four hours earlier and called the police after he tried to contact Fancher but could not.

The responding officer, A.R. Compton, advised his fellow officers to be on the lookout for the vehicle, and later received a call that it had been found in the parking lot of the Fairmont Food Mart.

When police attempted to stop the vehicle, it began to flee down a dark street at a high speed. Officials say the car was going approximately 70 mph in a 25 mph zone, and had turned off its headlights.

The car continued until it crashed on Montana road.

When police approached the wrecked car, they found 18-year-old Dakota Fancher inside as well as two partially empty pill bottles.

Police say he was allegedly nodding off and seemed to be under the influence. Fancher told the police he had taken a mouthful of the pills.

Fancher is being held at NCRJ on a bond of $75,012. He is being charged with Fleeing with reckless disregard to the safety of others, Fleeing while DUI, and destruction of property greater than $2,500.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or mental health issues, SAMHSA’s National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. They can be reached at their website or by calling 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or call or text their crisis line at 988.

