FCI Beckley inmates sentenced for possessing weapons

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two inmates at FCI Beckley were sentenced on Thursday.

Lawrence Anderson, 27, and Denardo Graham, 33, were each sentenced for possession of a weapon by an inmate at a federal prison, the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beckley, in separate incidents to one year and one day in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, each admitted to possessing a handcrafted weapon commonly known as a “shank” at FCI Beckley, in separate incidents with Anderson’s incident on December 10, 2022, and Graham’s on February 12, 2023.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentences. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess prosecuted the cases.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walford Phillips and Jamila Kirkland
Police: Counterfeit money passed at Dollar General, 2 charged
Crash on Limestone Road
UPDATE: Limestone Road accident caused by driver under the influence, says sheriff
file photo of a gun
Clarksburg man charged with 7 counts of Wanton Endangerment, shots fired
Fairmont teenager charged with fleeing while DUI
Fairmont teenager charged with fleeing while DUI
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

Locals donated over 1,000 pounds of dog food, toys, etc. and over a $1,000 too.
The community makes a paws-itive impact on local animal shelter
A person was taken to the hospital Friday night after a house fire in Milton, West Virginia.
House fire sends person to the hospital
Fairmont, WV
Fairmont City Councilmember Nicky Cinalli resigns
A Frontier Communications customer in Jackson County, West Virginia, said phone static is...
Phone static causing concern for Frontier customer
This year's Duke's Mayo Bowl will feature the North Carolina Tar Heels and West Virginia...
Mountaineers look to take over Charlotte for Duke’s Mayo Bowl