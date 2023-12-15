Fire heavily damages home
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire caused heavy damage Thursday night to a home in the greater Huntington area, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.
The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Pleasant Valley Drive.
Dispatchers say it involved a two-story occupied home that was engulfed when crews arrived.
No injuries were reported.
Additional details are unavailable, including a cause.
