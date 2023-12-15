Fire heavily damages home

Fire caused heavy damage Thursday night to a home in the greater Huntington area of Cabell County.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire caused heavy damage Thursday night to a home in the greater Huntington area, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Pleasant Valley Drive.

Dispatchers say it involved a two-story occupied home that was engulfed when crews arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details are unavailable, including a cause.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walford Phillips and Jamila Kirkland
Police: Counterfeit money passed at Dollar General, 2 charged
Crash on Limestone Road
UPDATE: Limestone Road accident caused by driver under the influence, says sheriff
file photo of a gun
Clarksburg man charged with 7 counts of Wanton Endangerment, shots fired
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Fairmont teenager charged with fleeing while DUI
Fairmont teenager charged with fleeing while DUI

Latest News

Fairmont, WV
Fairmont City Councilmember Nicky Cinalli resigns
This year's Duke's Mayo Bowl will feature the North Carolina Tar Heels and West Virginia...
Mountaineers look to take over Charlotte for Duke’s Mayo Bowl
House Call: Achieving a healthy holiday lifestyle Pt. 4
Crash on Limestone Road
UPDATE: Limestone Road accident caused by driver under the influence, says sheriff
Kayla Smith's Friday Evening Forecast | December 15, 2023