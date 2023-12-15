Granville police officer passes away
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A police officer with the Granville Police Department has passed away.
Officer Vic Propst has passed away, according to a Facebook post by the Town of Granville.
Propst had been a member of the department since 2006, according to the post.
The post says Propst “touched the lives of everyone he met and never knew a stranger.”
“Vic will be dearly missed, and we send thoughts and well-wishes to his family and friends,” the post concludes.
