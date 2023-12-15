Granville police officer passes away

GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A police officer with the Granville Police Department has passed away.

Officer Vic Propst has passed away, according to a Facebook post by the Town of Granville.

Propst had been a member of the department since 2006, according to the post.

The post says Propst “touched the lives of everyone he met and never knew a stranger.”

“Vic will be dearly missed, and we send thoughts and well-wishes to his family and friends,” the post concludes.

