Healthcare experts team up to test prototype device

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Healthcare experts statewide are teaming up to help make innovations in their field.

West Virginia Junior College mobile nursing lab is typically used to train nurses, but Friday they teamed up with Marshall Health,Mon Health, and Intermed Labs to test out a prototype.

Chad Callen the CEO of WVJC says the mannequins they use for practice are so lifelike, it gives researchers like this greater opportunity to experiment.

The device is designed to keep airways open when a patient is undergoing an endoscopy.

The procedure requires a tube with a camera on the end of it to see the inside of a patient’s intestines. That tube can cause difficulty breathing with some patients.

Dr. M’hamed Turki a Gastroenterology Fellow with Marshall Health noticed this issue and is partnering with Intermed Labs to create a device that best avoids that problem.

“When that happens and we are doing a procedure we might sometimes have to stop a procedure intubate the patient, it takes longer, it costs more, and puts the patient at a greater risk, so this device hopefully will prevent these problems from happening, which I think is a big shift in what we are doing today,” said Turki.

With the help of Intermed Labs, they were able to 3D-print multiple prototypes to see which one worked best.

Dr. Tom McClellan Intermed Labs CEO, says this collaboration today drastically streamlined the initial test phase for this device.

“When you get engineers and physicians together in Intermed Labs and you combine that with healthcare and interested parties like West Virginia Junior College, you can really make a difference,” said McClellan. “The bridge that we’re building with these partnerships is smoothing the pathway to device innovation.”

McClellan says it’s his life’s mission to grow partnerships like this that will improve patients and healthcare professionals lives and he’s proud it’s happening in West Virginia.

