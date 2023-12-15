HealthNet responds to crash in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Clarksburg Friday evening.

Crews were dispatched to the crash on Limestone Rd. at around 5:43 p.m. on Friday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

911 officials said two cars were involved in the crash.

Officials also said “at least two people” have been taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

As of this article’s publication, Limestone Rd. is shut down as crews work to clean up the accident scene.

Responding agencies include Harrison Co. EMS, HealthNet, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, and Reynoldsville, Nutter Fort and Stonewood fire departments.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

