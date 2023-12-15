House Call: Achieving a healthy holiday lifestyle Pt. 4

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Emily Shreve, clinical nutrition manager at United Hospital Center, talks about achieving a healthy holiday lifestyle.

1.) What is one often overlooked aspect of a healthy holiday meal?

Great Question. Often overlooked are beverages and the role they play in a healthy lifestyle. Certain individuals may watch every brownie bite or slice of pumpkin pie they put into their mouth but freely return for another glass of eggnog or a holiday cocktail. They seem oblivious to the calories lurking in these holiday drinks, and that could make it harder to zip up their jeans come January.

2.) What are your recommendations for healthier holiday beverage options?

Pour yourself a tall glass of fat–free milk. Milk is an excellent source of protein, calcium and Vitamin D. Many prefer eggnog during this time of year, try sipping on a fat–free or low–fat version.

3.) Any additional expert advice related to holiday beverages?

Whether you’re attending or hosting a holiday party, try to avoid or limit alcohol. If you do have an alcoholic drink, have it with food. Alcohol can lower blood sugar and interact with diabetes medicines.

