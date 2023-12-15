But as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again...

Janet Lorraine (Wyatt) Hall, 73, left this earthly world behind her at 5:58 p.m. on Monday December 11th, 2023 at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital surrounded by the love of her family.

She was born August 6th, 1950 in Mill Run, WV to the Late Gwen and Leo (Angel) Wyatt. She married the love of her life Charles “Lloyd” Hall, Sept.16th, 1967 in Diana WV and they were married just shy of 49 years. They made their family home in Diana, where they raised seven children together in a home filled with love for God and family. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the lights of her life and Janet stepped in whenever needed to help out in caring for them, many of them think of her as their second mother. Janet was a homemaker, she enjoyed spending time with her family, making quilts, reading and baking her husband his favorite homemade pies. She was also a big fan of football. Her favorite teams were the WVU Mountaineers and Pittsburgh Steelers. She had a quick-witted and funny sense of humor that she was known best for. It will be missed by many of her family members. She was Union Mission by faith and attended many of the community churches before she was no longer able to attend due to health issues.

Janet is survived by children Edgar (Darlene) Hall of Webster Springs, James (Sherry) Hall of Bolair, Earl (Elsie) Hall of Webster Springs, Jeff Hall of Diana, and Susan Rowan of Weston; two children adopted by heart Emmett McElwain of French Creek and Sandra (Douglas) Pyles of Romney; grandchildren Jennifer, Edgar, Anthony, Betsy, Kenny, Charlie, Matthew, Zackary, Megan, Christopher, Brittany, Wesley, Shelby, Roy, Jazmen, Tyrick and Emmett; 23 great grandchildren; three brothers Johnny “Bimbo” (Mary), Charles “Jake” (Bonnie) and Joe (Christine) all of Bristol,TN; one sister Sue (Jerry) Cowgar of Cleveland, WV; sister-in-law Fonda Wyatt of Webster Springs; many nieces and nephews who she loved very much and enjoyed spending time with; and several extended family and friends to mourn her passing.

She was preceded in death by her Husband; parents; daughter Amanda Dawkins; granddaughter Jamie Hall; brothers Gwen “Buck” Wyatt, Lawrence “Bud” Wyatt, and James “Jim” Wyatt; sister Joyce Taylor; niece Crystal Hamrick, all from Webster County, and nephew James “Jody” Wyatt of Nicholas County.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Curt Davis officiating. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hall family.

