Lillian Ann Walton Gregory, 75 of Webster Springs passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at her home. She was born August 18, 1948 in Canton, Ohio to the late John G. and Evelyn Stoller Walton.

Ann was a homemaker, attended Beaver Run Community Church, and enjoyed her animals, reading the Bible, and sharing the Word of God.

She is survived by her son Steven Gregory; sister Jane Dowdell; and several extended family and friends to mourn her passing.

In keeping with Ann’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Gregory family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.