Man rescued from woods after suffering broken legs

By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - First responders on Friday rescued a man who suffered broken legs after a police pursuit the night before in McArthur, according to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, who had been stranded in the woods, was later flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

Investigators say the man was found off of Engle Drive in McArthur.

They say he had been involved in a vehicle pursuit with the McArthur Police Department.

Deputies, along with Vinton County EMS and the McArthur Fire Department crews, were able to rescue the man from the woods.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a new “Can-Am Commander” that was purchased earlier this year was used in the recovery effort.

