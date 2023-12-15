Mild Friday, then rain and snow early next week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the trend of mild, sunny conditions that started earlier this week. The nice weather will end soon, however, as we’re tracking rain and snow chances over the next few days. Find out more in the video above!

The high-pressure system that has sat on top of the Appalachian region for the past few days will still pump dry, stable air into North-Central West Virginia, resulting in mostly sunny skies, light winds and highs in the low-50s, warmer than the past few days. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the low-30s across most of our region. Then we’re back in the upper-50s tomorrow afternoon, although as the high-pressure system would have moved into southeastern Canada by tomorrow night, clouds would have built from the west, leading to partly sunny skies.

Then between late morning and late evening on Sunday, a frontal boundary from the southwestern US will move into the Ohio River Valley and merge with a low-pressure system that started in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday. The two systems will lift moisture into West Virginia, resulting in rain showers throughout the day. Those rain showers will last until Monday morning, when the rain lives northeast of West Virginia. Then a cool air mass from Canada, fueled by an upper-level low (a dip in the jet stream), will pick up moisture from the Great Lakes and push into West Virginia, causing temperatures to drop into the 30s by the afternoon and resulting in a rain/snow mix in the lowlands and snow showers in the mountains. Those snow showers will continue until Tuesday morning, and all the while, wind gusts above 30 mph will push through our region at times, especially in the mountains, which could mean low visibility at times. Then on Tuesday afternoon, a high-pressure system from out west will cut off moisture from the Great Lakes, ending the snow. There are uncertainties regarding the placement of the low and the strength of the rain and snow showers, which could affect totals. Therefore, we’ll be watching carefully. Still, don’t be surprised if you see slick road conditions at times. Thereafter, skies will be partly clear and temperatures will be in the 40s for the rest of next week.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Sunny skies. High: 53.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 27.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 60.

Sunday: Cloudy skies and steady rain throughout the day. East-southeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 51.

