Monongalia County receives first electric bus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - On Thursday, Monongalia County was one of four counties to receive an electric school bus. The buses were manufactured in Charleston and also went to Clay, Cabell, and Kanawha counties. The bus, called the Type-A Nano BEAST (Battery Electric Automotive School Transportation) is the first of its kind and the county already has plans to order another one that includes handicap accessibility. There are also 38 bigger buses, Type-D BEAST, in the manufacturing stage and estimated to arrive in West Virginia during the 2024 school year. However, The Nano Beast will be available to transport students as early as January 3rd. Mon County’s superintendent, Eddie Campbell, is looking forward to it.

“I think it opens up opportunities when you can diversify and look at things differently,” Campbell said. “This is just another opportunity for our kids to see something and experience something maybe they haven’t before.”

The bus is more than just an experience, though. Mark Nestlen, the Vice President of Business Development and Strategies at GreenPower Motor Company (responsible for manufacturing the electric school buses) says the new way of school transportation could be beneficial to student education.

“A couple of weeks ago, the transportation director from Clay County and the assistant superintendent from Wyoming County attended a conference in Dallas on transporting students with disabilities and special needs,” Nestlen said. “Both of these counties piloted this bus and they said that their data from the pilot showed a reduced behavioral problem among special needs children who rode this electric Nano BEAST versus when they rode a conventional diesel. Part of that is the quiet and smooth ride that gave those children a much different state of mind when they get off the bus and go to school.”

These fully electric buses can charge in 2-2.5 hours on the fast charge, and go for up to 140 miles in ideal conditions. With the electric perks, bus drivers’ morning routine will be a bit easier.

“You’re not going to check the oil and you don’t have to check the anti-freeze,” said Nestlen. “You’ve got things that you don’t have to check on [the electric buses] because they’re not there.

