Mountaineers look to take over Charlotte for Duke’s Mayo Bowl

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bowl season is here and West Virginia football is back after a one year absence.

The Mountaineers are pulling all the stops to bring their fans to Charlotte and outdraw local opponent North Carolina.

“They’ve already opened up the upper level on the West Virginia side,” said WVU Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs Matt Wells.

“They haven’t opened up the upper level on the North Carolina side, I just checked so that’s a great indication there’s gonna be a lot of gold and blue and it just validates what our initial thoughts were that this was an ideal situation for us as a program.”

As they prepare for North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, one could say the Tar Heels have a home field advantage playing in Charlotte. But don’t say that in Morgantown.

“We played North Carolina in this game in 2008,” said Wells. So we knew our fans were gonna respond and I would put our fan base up with any in the country.”

WVU has devoted alumni across the country, but for those who call Charlotte home it means a little more.

The university has coordinated with alumni association president Kevin Berry to give Mountaineer fans in the Queen City the best game day experience.

“Worked very closely through Kevin with the local chapter of the WVU alumni association so Dilworth Grill on Morehead St. in Charlotte will be the location of all the fan events,” said Wells.

Charlotte alumni president Mallory A. Willink is the person behind much of the pre-game events.

“The first of which is going to be on December 26th the night before the game and that is gonna be from 5 to 8 p.m. That is the WVU radio show and it’s a meet and greet and it’s gonna be hosted at Dilworth Bar and Grill and all that information can be found on the university’s website. That is where the Mountaineer Sports Network radio broadcast will be done before the game.”

The Mountaineers are looking to dominate on the gridiron, in the revenue department, and for conference pride. With major changes happening in the Big 12 in 2024, the Mountaineers want to help send this big 12 out the right way.

“We wanna help put the Big 12 in as good of a position as possible,” said Wells. “To play in the best bowl games, to have national television opportunities, and be on the best television networks and have timeslots that are attractive.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.