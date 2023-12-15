Murder suspect arrested in Beckley

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - 18 year-old Marquest Fortune was arrested Thursday night in relation to the Dec. 10 shooting death of Traysouan Robertson, according to Chief of Detectives M.G. Bragg with the Beckley Police Department.

Bragg reports, Beckley police officers and detectives took Fortune into custody at Fortune’s Beckley residence around 11:45 p.m. Thursday. Fortune is facing charges of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and seven counts of wanton endangerment.

Bragg previously reported, the shooting occurred Sunday, Dec. 10 at around 1:20 a.m. on Clyde Street in Beckley. Officers arrived on-scene to find Robertson dead from a gunshot wound.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
2 charged after police find meth in soda can
Doddridge County inmate escapes custody, found within minutes
Graphic showing knife and police lights.
One arrested, two injured in Raleigh County stabbing
Left, Russell Thompson. Right, Alyson Maello.
Police: CPS finds animal feces in home, 2 charged with child neglect
A police car and police officer at a sobriety check in Daleville.
WVSP announces sobriety checkpoint for Randolph County

Latest News

WVDEP to hear concerns about Monongahela National Forest core drilling
This is a generic image
WVU Medicine Children’s earns CT accreditation
WVU Medicine hospital
WVU Medicine launches APP Urology program
bishop
BISHOP
battle
battle - clipped version