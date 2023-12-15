Murder suspect arrested in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - 18 year-old Marquest Fortune was arrested Thursday night in relation to the Dec. 10 shooting death of Traysouan Robertson, according to Chief of Detectives M.G. Bragg with the Beckley Police Department.

Bragg reports, Beckley police officers and detectives took Fortune into custody at Fortune’s Beckley residence around 11:45 p.m. Thursday. Fortune is facing charges of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and seven counts of wanton endangerment.

Bragg previously reported, the shooting occurred Sunday, Dec. 10 at around 1:20 a.m. on Clyde Street in Beckley. Officers arrived on-scene to find Robertson dead from a gunshot wound.

