New Accessible Reading Technology introduced at Local Library

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

The Bridgeport public library is always looking for new ways to make the library more accessible for people of all ages.

After a holding a community meeting with some of their older patrons, some mentioned they would benefit from having a device that would make reading easier for those with visual impairments.

“We’ve heard, you know, a variety of different things from additional handicap parking to, you know, the magnifier reader type thing that we have now.” Says Bridgeport Public Library Director, Savanah Draper.

And with the help of a generous donation from a community member. They were able to take this suggestion and make it a reality.

“We are really blessed with a generous donation by the local Sutton family who wanted to provide this vision enhancement machine. And so what this does is it will actually increase magnify the size of the text or anything any object up to 77 times its size.” Said information service Librarian, Shannon Beam.

The DaVinci Pro is also equipped with an audio option.

Where patrons can have the machine read the material for them. At any speed or volume they desire. The ability to isolate paragraphs, sentences and the option to just have the machine read the material aloud, makes this a great reading tool for all ages.

“A lot of different features to really help that patron. If they do have low vision. It can also be used to help children here at the library who are learning to read” Shannon Beam, from the Bridgeport Public Library.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.