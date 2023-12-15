Phone static causing concern for Frontier customer

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Seventy-five-year-old Donnie Blankenship spends most of the daytime hours at this home in Le Roy chatting with family on the phone. He said for the past year, his calls have been dominated by static, especially after rainy weather.

“It’s just interference. You can’t understand what people say, and they can’t understand you. It just takes time,” Blankenship said.

He reached out to WSAZ earlier this week. When we followed up with him, he said his static was so severe he could not understand what we asked but checked in with us the next day writing:

“I received your call yesterday but couldn’t understand most of what you said because of the noise on the phone line after hanging up. I realized you asked if I would be on TV and I said no. I thought you asked if my phone was working and I said no. I or my wife would love to be on WSAZ if it would help.”

WSAZ’s Kimberly Donahue headed up to Blankenship’s home Friday where he told Donahue the severity of the static comes and goes.

Blankenship, who has diabetes, told Donahue how recently the static set him back during an emergency.

“A couple of weeks ago, my sugar dropped on me and I was talking to a cousin of mine and he couldn’t understand what while I was talking, then I went in and laid down on the bed and my son, 911 woke me up,” he recalled. “My cousin called my son and said that I didn’t sound right on the phone and I passed out and next thing I know, when I, when I did notice, I woke up, was trying to revive me, my sugar dropped.”

Donahue reached out to Frontier asking questions including why weather would create static on Donnie’s phone for extended periods, if other factors would cause static on the phone and what is being done to address the problem.

As of 5:50 pm Friday, WSAZ is still waiting to hear back from Frontier. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

