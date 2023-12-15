Police: Counterfeit money passed at Dollar General, 2 charged

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A man and woman from New York have been charged in Harrison County after deputies said counterfeit money was passed at Dollar General.

30-year-old Walford Phillips, of Brooklyn, New York, uttered three counterfeit $100 bills to the cashier at Dollar General on Chestnut St. in Clarksburg on Thursday, Dec. 14, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies said the counterfeit money was used in exchange to have $300 placed in his Cash App account while at the register. However, the cashier used a counterfeit marker to identify the bills as being counterfeit.

The criminal complaint said Phillips then left in a dark-colored car with New York license plates and drove to Dollar General in East View and tried the same transaction.

At this location, deputies said the cashier recognized the money as being counterfeit.

Shortly thereafter, deputies said they pulled over the car for an unrelated issue as it was leaving Dollar General, and deputies said the driver appeared to be the same person who was caught on video surveillance at both Dollar General locations.

During the traffic stop, counterfeit money was found in possession of 29-year-old Jamila Kirkland, also of Brooklyn, New York, who was the passenger in the car, according to police.

Deputies said Kirkland could also be seen on video surveillance at the Chestnut St. Dollar General.

Phillips has been charged with attempt to commit a felony, counterfeiting and conspiracy to commit a felony. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $120,000 bond.

Kirkland has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. She is also being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

