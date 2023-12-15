Rain covers West Virginia on Sunday and transitions to snow through Monday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This Friday was the perfect end to what was a gorgeous, calm week in NCWV. Despite clouds increasing on Saturday, temperatures will continue their warming trend, potentially reaching 60 degrees in the lowlands. Then, from Sunday through Tuesday, temperatures sink dramatically. Sunday will feature consistent rain, which could get heavy at times, especially in the east (closer to the core of the potent coastal low-pressure system causing this precip). Rain lingers into Monday, but as temperatures decline, that rain turns to snow. Our western-facing ridges will face the brunt of the snow thanks to the NWerly flow keeping up that moisture feed. When all is said and done by Tuesday afternoon, lowlands may see a dusting to an inch at most, but higher terrains are likely to see something more measurable. Accumulation totals are still wavering at this time, but stick with us as we continue to hone in on details.

