Randy Moss fans show up early for Crisppi’s grand opening

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – On Friday, several people woke up early and braved the cold to make sure they got a taste of a new restaurant and a chance to meet an NFL great.

Former Marshall Wide Receiver and NFL Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss is opening Crisppi’s.

The restaurant chain is known for its chicken and waffles, as well as its chicken sandwiches. (Alyssa Hannahs | WSAZ)

The new restaurant is located on 3rd Avenue in Huntington across from the Mountain Health Arena.

Following the ribbon cutting, which was followed by loud cheers and confetti flying through the air, Moss said, “I feel like we just won the Super Bowl!”

Joe Khalil drove to Huntington all the way from New Jersey for the grand opening.

He got a buffalo chicken sandwich and a selfie with Moss and said it was well worth the 8-hour trek.

“It’s Randy Moss, a living legend, probably the greatest wide receiver of all time,” Khalil said.

The restaurant chain, which has locations operating in Pennsylvania and Indiana, is known for its chicken and waffles, as well as its chicken sandwiches.

One man told WSAZ.com he had been in line since 2 a.m.

Moss was born in Rand, West Virginia. He was Marshall University’s wide receiver in 1996-1997. He would later join the NFL, and play for the Minnesota Vikings, the Oakland Raiders, the New England Patriots, the Tennessee Titans, and the San Francisco 49ers.

WSAZ’s Keith Moorehouse had an opportunity to talk to Moss about the opening earlier this week.

Take out orders are only being offered on Friday. Sit down dining will be available this weekend.

