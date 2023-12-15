Santa’s coming to the Morgantown History Museum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a lot of rich history throughout West Virginia, but history will be made in Morgantown on Friday because Santa is coming to town.

“The museum is incredibly important. We’re a repository for the entire history of the town and the county. We’re here to accept artifacts or information that people may have lying around the house. In a few months, you’re doing your spring cleaning and find something that may be a historical artifact. Bring it in to us and we will gladly accept it. You can fill out a form a give it to us, we’ll put it into the archives and it’ll be there for future generations.”

John Burns is in his first year as the director of the Morgantown History Museum.

The Morgantown History Museum is filled with memorabilia and artifacts of the rich history that’s made Morgantown and Monongalia County unique places.

However, Friday evening’s event might make all of the fascinating history found within the museum obsolete because Santa is coming to town.

The event will of course star the big guy but will also be serving cookies and hot chocolate. Guests have the opportunity browse old and new exhibits.

“While we’re here this evening, I would invite people to look at the shack exhibit that we have over here in addition to our coal mining memorabilia or artifacts that we have. We’ve built on an exhibit about the shack neighborhood house, which is a community organization that does a lot of relief efforts, and it’s really, really important, so we’re doing a month-long food drive that’s lasting past the holiday into the end of December.”

Although Santa is the main attraction for Friday’s event, there are exhibits throughout the museum that puts a holiday twist on history, even showcasing one of Morgantown’s favorite icons.

" A door back here that we have decorated for Christmas in relation to Don Knotts. Don Knotts, if you didn’t know, is a Morgantown native, and he is a big movie and tv star who passed on unfortunately. But we have created the door that talks about his relationship to Christmas and how it influenced him throughout his career and his life. It’s a really interesting story.”

While this is Burns’ first year as the museum’s director, he knows the best is yet to come for the museum, and tonight’s event is just the beginning of the fun.

“We’re trying to put the fun back into this place, so we’re bringing the community in and letting them know that we’re here and we’re ready to have fun, to learn, and to explore.”

The big guy is set to arrive at the Morgantown History Museum at 5 p.m. on Friday.

