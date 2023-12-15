Senators Manchin, Capito announce $54.3M for I-79 Chaplin Hill Gateway Project

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced major funding on Friday for I-79 in Monongalia County.

According to the senators, they secured $54,320,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation to complete the I-79 Chaplin Hill Gateway Project, which includes construction of bridges, interchanges, and pedestrian and bicycle connections.

The senators went on to say the project has several components, including replacing I-79 bridges over Chaplin Hill Road, reconstructing the Exit 155 interchange, WB I-79 flyover reconstruction, and a pedestrian and bicycle connection between the Star City bridge and the regional rail-to-trail network.

“I am proud to announce this $54 million investment through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to complete the I-79 Chaplin Hill Gateway Project, which will create job opportunities for surrounding communities, bolster economic growth and improve safety for local travelers,” said Senator Manchin. “When we make smart investments in our roadways that hard-working West Virginians and small businesses rely on, we are building a better future for the state. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this project for years to come and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to bolster West Virginia’s transportation systems.”

“The funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act continues to deliver for West Virginia and announcements like this one are the reason I fought for the final bill. The Chaplin Hill Gateway Project will help improve traffic, increase safety, and upgrade core transportation infrastructure in Monongalia County. For all those who live and work in the area, as well as those traveling through, this funding will make a transformational difference and I’m excited for this project to move forward,” Senator Capito said.

The funding is through the Mega Grant Program, an infrastructure funding program in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, according to Capito.

