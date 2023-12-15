Ski season set to kick off at Canaan Valley

File photo of skiing at Canaan Valley
File photo of skiing at Canaan Valley(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Canaan Valley Resort State Park is thrilled to announce the opening of its slopes for the 2023-24 ski season.

The slopes will officially open for the season on Saturday, Dec. 16.

This weekend, officials said the resort will be opening limited terrain for skiing, providing visitors with a thrilling start to the winter season.

To celebrate the occasion, Canaan Valley Resort State Park is offering a discounted rate for skiing.

In addition to the exhilarating skiing opportunities, officials said the ice rink at Canaan will also open this weekend.

Charleston figure skaters will be on hand to showcase their talents with a skating demonstration on Friday and Saturday.

“Canaan Valley has always been a gem in our state, attracting winter sports enthusiasts from near and far,” said Brad Reed, chief of West Virginia State Parks. “I’m thrilled to see the slopes opening soon for the 2023-24 season, providing both locals and visitors with an unforgettable winter experience.”

Additionally, officials said the tube park at Canaan Valley Resort is tentatively set to open Saturday, Dec. 23.

Click here for more information.

