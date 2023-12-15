Stranger finds woman’s lost engagement ring, increases its value to her

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - December fourth was one of Bailey Davis’s worst nightmares. Just two weeks after getting engaged, she thought her shiny ring was gone forever -- all at a Gallia County rest stop.

“I was shaky, I was sweating, I felt like I was going to puke,” Davis said. “I was working, I travel for my job, and I was heading towards Ohio and I stopped at a rest area. I took the ring off, set it on a shelf in the individual family bathroom, not the handicapped stall. And I left drove two hours away to Columbus before I realized it wasn’t on my hand.”

Bailey said the moment she realized she never she would ever get it back, but with a flyer and a Facebook post just more than 24 hours later, that thought changed.

“I was washing my hands and, all of a sudden, I looked up by the mirror and there was the ring sitting there,” Coty Warren, the man who found Bailey’s ring, said. “I was looking on Facebook and I seen all the shares from Bailey looking for a ring and I gave her a call and I said, ‘‘well I guess tonight is your lucky night. She kinda broke down a little bit and said, ‘please tell me you have my ring and I said, ‘yeah, I got it.”

It was a phone call Bailey says brought her back to life.

“I think I underestimated my community a little bit and Facebook. Who knew that would be the saving grace there?” she said.

Warren said returning the ring was just the right thing to do.

“If it would be me in the same situation, I’d hope and pray that someone would do the same for me,” he said.

And now Bailey says that ring holds an even more special place in her heart.

“I’m just really happy, I don’t regret that it all happened, which is crazy. I learned quite a few lessons, and now I feel like I have been put in a position to tell people about it, so it’s exciting.”

Bailey offered Warren reward money for his good deed, but he declined, saying finding the ring was reward enough.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.