Student sinks half-court basketball shot, rakes in $10,000

WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While most high school students leave school with fond memories they’ll always cherish, not too many people can claim an experience like what one young man accomplished Wednesday night on the basketball court.

Jayden Patton, a Winfield High School junior, pulled off a stunning half-court shot than earned him a cool $10,000.

Jayden’s shot happened as the Winfield Generals hosted Point Pleasant. Before tipoff, Jayden, who’s not on the basketball team, entered his name for a chance to win $10,000 in a contest sponsored by Walker Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

Jayden’s name was drawn. All he had to do was make a half-court shot.

Patton says his primary hope was for the shot to be close enough to the rim not to embarrass himself.

“I went up there and was like, as long as I get it close, I won’t look like an idiot,” he said.

After the ball went through the net, students and members of the team rushed the court and surrounded him, as if he’d just won the state title on a buzzer beater.

“It was unreal,” Patton said. “It wasn’t something I expected. It was a feeling of community almost. It wasn’t my shot, it was everyone’s shot.”

Jayden said he plans to use $1,000 of his winnings toward his car payment, $8,000 toward college, and set another $1,000 aside for whatever may come up.

Despite his big payday, Jayden says he has no intention of leaving his part-time job at TCBY.

