WVDEP to hear concerns about Monongahela National Forest core drilling

HAMBLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) will be hearing concerns residents may have regarding a permit for core drilling in the Monongahela National Forest in Tucker County for the construction of the Parsons to Davis section of Corridor H.

Officials said the virtual hearing will be on Tuesday, Dec. 19 from 6-8 p.m.

According to the WVDEP, the drilling would take place within the Big Run and Slip Hill Mill Run watersheds.

Collection of core samples would take place along the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) preferred routing of Corridor H to determine the geologic composition of the soils and rock of the area, ultimately informing the design of the highway.

“We encourage all of those concerned about the impacts of core drilling on Big Bun Bog National Landmark and surrounding public lands to attend the hearing and ask questions about the process,” said Marilyn Shoenfeld, president of the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy. “It is unclear to what extent road building and other land clearing will be required to access these remote drilling locations.”

Core drilling on private land along the preferred route has commenced from Mackeyville to Tucker County High School, where officials say it has stopped, presumably until a determination has been made between a northern alternative or the preferred route, which would diverge at that point. However, a separate permit for core drilling in the Monongahela National Forest has not yet been approved by WVDEP.

Two streams in the area are federally-protected Tier-3 streams— Slip Hill Mill Run and Big Run.

Big Run is fed by Big Run Bog, a United States Department of Interior National Natural Landmark that contains many rare and endangered plant species.

“We are concerned that the fragile nature and beauty of the ecosystems will be damaged if core drilling is not performed with care and the least impact possible,” said Susan Rogers Rosenblum, West Virginia Highlands Conservancy Rivers Committee chair. “There is a potential that drilling and related discharge could threaten efforts to reclaim these streams and impact critical waters downstream of the drilling sites.”

The West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, West Virginia Rivers Coalition, and Friends of Cheat have been conducting water quality testing on streams in this area.

Pre-registration for the hearing is required.

To register, please complete the registration form by clicking here or call Terry Fletcher at 304-926-0499 ext. 49720 by 5 p.m. the day of the hearing.

Registrants will receive a separate email with the link and call-in number for the virtual hearing once the registration deadline passes.

Written comments can also be submitted via email.

The comment period closes at 5 p.m. on Friday, December 29, 2023. All comments submitted by this date, including those provided at the hearing, will be considered prior to the agency issuing its final determination.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.