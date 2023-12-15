WVU Medicine Children’s earns CT accreditation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Children’s has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in computed tomography (CT) as the result of an extensive review by the American College of Radiology (ACR).

CT scanning, sometimes called CAT scanning, is a noninvasive test that helps to diagnose patients and tailor treatments for various medical conditions.

“I’m so proud of this team,” Allison Pekar, B.A., R.T.(T)(CT), manager of Imaging Services for WVU Medicine Children’s, said. “This accreditation validates our team’s commitment and dedication to providing top-notch patient care and exceptional image quality.”

Officials say the ACR Gold Seal of Accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards, following a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures, and quality assurance programs are assessed. The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which provides the hospital with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.

“With the precise criteria required and smaller volume of patients, we had to be very selective in choosing exams to submit,” Tiffany Dillow, CT modality specialist, said. “I worked closely with Dr. Sabah Servaes, vice chair of Pediatric Radiology, to ensure our exams were of optimal quality.”

The ACR is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science, and professions of radiological care. The College, founded in 1924, serves more than 37,000 diagnostic/interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive healthcare services.

For more information on WVU Medicine Children’s, visit WVUKids.com.

