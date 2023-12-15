WVU Medicine launches APP Urology program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University Medicine announced Thursday that Advanced Practice Professionals (APPs) will have a new opportunity to train within the WVU Department of Urology and WVU Medicine early next year.

WVU Medicine Officials say the ultimate goal of the Urology APP Fellowship Program is to increase community-based access to urologic care for patients across the state and region.

APPs are medical professionals who have completed specialized training to perform exams, prescribe medications, and provide other healthcare services traditionally performed by doctors. Nurse practitioners, physician assistants, clinical nurse specialists, certified nurse anesthetists, and certified nurse midwives are all examples of APPs.

Numerous studies have shown APPs increase access to healthcare, and national workforce projections indicate the number of APPs will increase exponentially in the coming years. More than 1,000 APPs work within the WVU Medicine system, and that number continues to grow.

The 12-month fellowship program will be based out of WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown and is open to both advanced practice registered nurses and physician assistants and will highlight outpatient clinical practice as well as inpatient, hospital-based urologic care at WVU Medicine.

Fellows will get hands-on procedural training and weekly didactical learning opportunities as they rotate through adult and pediatric subspecialties mentored by WVU Medicine’s advanced practice staff in collaboration with faculty urologists.

“I love to teach. I’m not just saying that; it’s been the greatest joy in my career, from lectures at our schools to one-on-one clinical experiences. Translating my own experiences, what I’ve learned over the years and sharing that knowledge with others, that’s the best part of my job. Watching students grasp urologic knowledge and turn it into practice is deeply satisfying, and it’s different every time for every student,” J. Brandon Arruda, A.P.R.N., WVU Medicine Urology APP, said.

“I want to grow this APP program to its fullest potential, represent all of our wonderful APPs in leadership, and serve my patients’ needs to the best of my abilities.”

WVU Medicine Urology is nationally recognized as a high performing specialty by U.S. News & World Report. The Pediatric Urology Program at WVU Medicine Children’s is ranked 35th in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and is the only comprehensive pediatric urology service with fellowship-trained physicians in the state.

Applications for the Urology APP Fellowship Program open on Jan. 1. Interviews will begin in February, and an acceptance letter will be sent out in March. The selected applicant will begin the Program on Aug. 1 or sooner if the applicant has already graduated and become licensed.

For more information on the Fellowship Program, including application information, visit Medicine.HSC.WVU.edu/Urology/Advanced-Practice-Professional-Fellowship-Program.

