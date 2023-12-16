The community makes a paws-itive impact on local animal shelter

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - The community stepped up for the Meigs County Canine Rescue and Adoption Center.

On Friday night, the tickets to get in the door at Seabolt and Company Modern Apothecary were either bags of dog food or monetary donations for the shelter. Participants enjoyed food and drinks, and created dog treat goodie bags too.

All together, the community raised $1,100 and donated 1,500 pounds of dog food, toys, treats, and cleaning supplies.

“The kindness and the community and the outpouring of support for our shelter has just been beautiful,” Jamie Seabolt, owner of Seabolt and Company Modern Apothecary, said.

Organizers hope that the event not only helps keep animals comfortable at the shelter but also inspires locals to get involved with the shelter year-round.

