Edward Lee “Ed” Goff, 76, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away at his home with his family surrounding him, on Thursday, December 14, 2023, following an extended illness.

Ed was born in Harrisville, WV on December 24, 1946, a son of the late Jack and Kathleen “Kate” Bayne Goff.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah “Debbie” Moran Goff, whom he wed on December 15, 1995.

Also surviving him are two children, Chad Goff and his wife Kim of Bridgeport and Amanda Goff of Clarksburg; three grandchildren, Lauren Riffle of Clarksburg, whom he raised, and Kailea and Xander Goff of Bridgeport; as well as his two dogs, Bailey and Ellie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Goff and his brother, Nile Goff.

Ed was a graduate of Bridgeport High School and attended Fairmont State College. He was a heavy equipment mechanic by trade and worked for IUOE Operating Engineers. In his younger years, he spent time in Egypt, working as a mechanic, and despite doing mechanical work as a profession, enjoyed fixing cars in his spare time as well as completing DIY projects around his home.

He was a good football player and played on the football team for Bridgeport High School as well as Fairmont State College. He liked watching his grandchildren participate in sports and often attended their events. He was a simple man who enjoyed time with his family. He was an avid dog-lover and was most content being at home with his wife and his dogs.

In keeping with Mr. Goff’s wishes, he will be cremated.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Ed’s memory to the Harrison County Humane Society, 2450 Saltwell Road, Shinnston WV, 26431.

