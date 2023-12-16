Fairmont City Councilmember Nicky Cinalli resigns

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont City Councilmember Nicky Cinalli has submitted his resignation from the Fairmont City Council in the 7th Council District.

In a social media post, the city of Fairmont confirmed the resignation and timely notice that they received from Cinalli. The city noted that work is already underway to field applications for his position.

It is currently unclear why he resigned - stick with 5 News as we receive more information.

