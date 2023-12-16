Fayetteville community takes part in National Wreaths Across America Day

National Wreaths Across America Day, Fayetteville
National Wreaths Across America Day, Fayetteville(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Saturday, those in the Fayetteville community joined thousands of other locations across the country by taking part in National Wreaths Across America Day.

The Huse Memorial Park and Mausoleum on Park Drive was the site of the town’s fifth annual wreath-laying ceremony. Volunteers worked to secure sponsorships and raise money for the event as it honored all service members laid to rest at the cemetery.

As participants placed wreaths across the site, they worked to ensure that the memory of each veteran there lives on.

“Each one [wreath] that’s placed- you say that veteran’s name aloud, you thank them for their service, and you just spend that intimate moment,” explained Cathy Bryant, Wreaths Across America Location Coordinator for Huse Memorial Park and Mausoleum. “We don’t want them to be forgotten. We’re not celebrating their death, but their service and their life.”

A total of 722 service members were honored with a veteran’s wreath on Saturday.

