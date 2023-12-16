Guy Hosey, III 75 of Kesslers Cross Lanes passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at his home. He was born August 31, 1948 in Buckhannon to the late Guy “Bubby” and Marjorie Emogene Ware Hosey.

Guy played football for and was a graduate of Webster Springs High School; was a United State Marine Veteran serving 19 months in Vietnam; and was a pipefitter and member of the Pipefitter’s Local 625 in Charleston. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and sports.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Sonja Hosey.

He is survived by the mother of his children Melba Mason Clay; daughter Danielle Hanks; sons Matthew Hosey and James Nicholas; sister Judith (Ed) Haymond; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several extended family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Bennie Cowger officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Miller Cemetery, Webster Springs.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Shriners Hospital for Children 2900 Rocky Point Drive ,Tampa, FL 33607.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hosey family.

