House fire sends person to the hospital

A person was taken to the hospital Friday night after a house fire in Milton, West Virginia.
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person was taken to the hospital Friday night after a house fire in Milton, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said.

The fire was reported just after 8:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Rock Camp Road.

There’s no word about the extent of the victim’s injuries. Dispatchers said it was the homeowner.

There’s also no word about what started the fire.

