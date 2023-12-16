BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jerry Alan Stalnaker, 77, of Weston, peacefully departed this life on Friday, December 15, 2023. He passed under the exceptional care of Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston.Born in Weston on September 3, 1946, Jerry was the son of the late Daril Warren Stalnaker and Josephine Pearl Perkey Stalnaker.Jerry was born and raised in Weston, where he cultivated a life filled with love, laughter, and a deep commitment to his family. Known for his funny and lively demeanor, Jerry was a beacon of joy in the lives of those who knew him. He was a man of many talents, a true jack-of-all-trades, who excelled as a Central Office Technician for more than 37 years at the phone company, Verizon, before his well-earned retirement. Jerry was a skilled craftsman who enjoyed woodworking, and excelled at brick laying, farming, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work. In earlier years, his hobbies included camping and boating.Jerry was a devoted family man, who took immense pride in watching his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren’s sporting events. He was an alumnus of Weston High School, Class of 1964. He organized many class reunions. Jerry’s pride in his roots was unwavering.On July 24, 1982, Jerry married the love of his life, Avah L. Arbogast. Together they shared 41 wonderful years and she will miss him dearly.Jerry is survived by his wife, Avah Stalnaker of Weston; three children: Duane Stalnaker of Monroe, GA, Dee Ann Reichner of Cumming, GA, and Lisa Reneé Metz and husband, Sonny, of Weston; five grandchildren: Ryan Reichner, Kyle Hayhurst, Kayla Hayhurst, Ricky Hayhurst, and Kyle Hayhurst II; nine great-grandchildren: Kaleb Pascasio, Kaysen and Khloe Henline, Kynzlee, Kace, and Kodi Epp, Takota Davich, and Korbin and Ryker Hayhurst; three siblings: Jack Stalnaker and wife, Janice, Lee Stalnaker and wife, Susie, and Linda White and husband, Joe Eddie; and several nieces and nephews.Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Steve White officiating. Interment will follow at Weston Masonic Cemetery.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Jerry Alan Stalnaker. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

