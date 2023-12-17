5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – Arizona authorities said five children died after a fire broke out at a home Saturday evening.

Bullhead City officials said the fire was called in around 5 p.m. at a home located close to the Colorado River.

Officials said the five children were ages 13, 11, 5, 4 and 2 years old.

A police spokesperson said no adults were in the home at the time of the fire.

An investigation into the fire is underway, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Kayla Smith's Sunday Evening Forecast | December 17, 2023