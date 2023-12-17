Annie Smiles Foundation holds 22nd annual Christmas toy drive

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Annie Smiles Foundation hosted their 22nd annual Christmas Toy Drive on Sunday.

Every year, Paulette and David Rowan host “Annie’s Christmas Wishes”, a toy drive in honor of their daughter, Cheyenne, who went by Annie.

Annie passed away on Christmas Eve in 2016 when she was just 15 years old. She had RSV.

Paulette, who’s also the president of the Annie Smiles Foundation, says that the event first started on a much smaller scale, but has gotten bigger and bigger every year.

“We’ve went from doing 15 kids for Christmas to doing 457 this year,” says Rowan.

This is the biggest toy drive the foundation has ever hosted. Rowan says that’s because the community around them is economically strapped.

“There are parents out there that are working but not able to make it with inflation, and they have to choose between buying a new refrigerator, or new tires, or getting their kids Christmas,” says Rowan. “Those are the families we love to help.”

Annie’s memory drives the Rowan family. Her mom says she was a very giving child who loved Christmas, and they wanted to turn their grief into something positive.

“With all the grief and anger that we were experiencing, she was 15. We had to do something to channel all that,” says Rowan.

Families who are involved get more than just toys. Other necessities are also available, like food, clothes, shoes, and purses.

Rowan says knowing that kids in the community will smile on Christmas is what makes her happy.

“This is my Christmas Day,” says Rowan. “Getting to send out all these gifts to these kids who otherwise may or may not have Christmas.”

Families who would like to be involved with Annie’s Christmas Wishes next year can fill out the application when it becomes available. It can be found on the foundation’s Facebook page.

