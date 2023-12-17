Brothers of the Wheel Motorcycle Club buys toys for kids in need

Kids are getting gifts thanks to help from a national group of motorcycle-enthusiasts.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) -The generosity of the Christmas season was seen in Princeton today as toys were gathered for kids with struggling families. While these humanitarians might be taking the role of Santa for many kids in the area, they don’t dress the part... with many ditching their red and fur Santa suits for leather and denim vests.

The Brothers of the Wheel Motorcycle Club have held their “Children’s Christmas Charity” annually for more than three decades. They are helped by the DHHR who finds the kids in need and delivers their Christmas lists to the Brothers. This year, they helped fulfill the Christmas wishes of more than one hundred children, who may not have had anything under their tree if it wasn’t for the help of these benevolent bikers. They say this is all about paying it forward, using the blessings they’ve received to benefit others, with some that are blessed continuing the cycle of kindness.

“We just want to help the children that’s less fortunate than we are because we’re fortunate enough. God gives us the strength and energy to do this...” says “Doc” Vaughan, the National Vice President of the Brothers of the Wheel Motorcycle Club.

“I’ve had grandparents come to us and say, ‘twenty years ago I remember you all helping us out because we couldn’t afford to buy for the kids.’ And those same kids are grown now, come up to us and they’re our biggest donators now at this point. ‘We remember what you did for us; here, let us help somebody this year,’” says “Sarge” Robinette, the Vice President of the local Highlands Chapter of the Brothers of the Wheel Motorcycle Club.

The Brothers of the Wheel Motorcycle Club give credit to their many donors for helping them continue their mission. And you can help too. Robinette says you can send donations to the Children’s Christmas Charity PO box 373, Princeton, WV.

