Cemetery holds tree remembrance lighting for lost loved ones

The holiday season can feel dark remembering those who are no longer with us.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg families gathered to remember the lives of loved ones who passed away.

Evergreen Cemetery held a tree remembrance lighting for families to feel as if they are still celebrating with their lost loved ones.

Ornaments were provided for attendees to place on the Christmas tree located near the cemetery’s North office.

The cemetery administrator said the event was something close to her heart.

“We felt this was the best way that we could ideally make them feel like they were still celebrating the holidays with them. Especially if it has been a recent passing for them. We have both experienced the loss of a loved one and celebrating the holidays without that person they are mourning. We didn’t want them to feel as if they are alone.”

The tree is on display until January when families are welcome to return to take home the ornaments placed on the tree.

