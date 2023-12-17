Crews respond to structure fire in Taylor County

Fire engine generic
Fire engine generic(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Celeste Gessner
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Grafton on Victory Avenue on Saturday night.

Crews were dispatched to the fire just after 8:36 p.m., according to the Harrison/Taylor County 911 Center.

According to officials, the road is currently shut down at this time and no one was in the home when the call came in.

Responding agencies include Fellowsville FD, Flemington FD, Grafton FD, Grafton PD, and the Taylor County Sheriff’s office.

Further information is unknown at this time.

This is developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

