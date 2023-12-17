FIRST ALERT: Tracking snow & gusts in the mountains early next week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was another warm December day, but we’re tracking a system that will bring rain tomorrow and snow on Monday and Tuesday. Find out the timing and impacts, and what the rest of next week will be like, here!

Today was another unusually warm afternoon, with highs in the low-60s recorded in Clarksburg this afternoon, making this the third Saturday in December that Clarksburg saw a high at or above 60 degrees. However, tomorrow will be different, as a frontal boundary that started in the southwestern US will bring steady rain into North-Central West Virginia around noon. The steady rain will last well into the afternoon, and it’s not until after 8 PM that most of the rain moves east, although rain showers may linger in the mountains until the early overnight hours. By that time, rainfall totals will be around half an inch in some areas, so while not much is expected, you’ll want an umbrella and extra time on the roads. Besides that, expect highs in the low-50s, with cloudy skies.

Then on Monday morning, the rain leaves. However, a cool air mass from Canada will pick up moisture from the Great Lakes and drop it into West Virginia, resulting in snow showers in the mountains and rain showers in the lowlands. By Monday afternoon, more cool air and moisture will flow in from the northwest, resulting in more snow showers, even in the lowlands. The snow showers will continue into the evening and overnight hours, especially in the mountain counties. The lowlands will dry out by Tuesday morning at the latest, but it’s not until Tuesday afternoon that leftover snow flurries dissipate in the mountains. By that time, snow totals may be an inch or less in the lowlands and over 6″ in the mountain counties, which means slick roads are likely. At the same time, wind gusts above 30 mph will blow through the mountain counties at times between Monday morning and Tuesday, which could blow around any snow and result in low visibility. Because of this, the National Weather Service has portions of Preston, Tucker, Randolph, Webster and Pocahontas counties under a Winter Storm Watch from Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning, and we are therefore declaring a First Alert Weather Day for the mountain counties until Tuesday afternoon. Make sure to stick with 5 News to stay updated, and make sure to give yourself extra time on the roads.

Fortunately, the rest of the week will be quiet, as after Tuesday afternoon, a high-pressure system will bring sunny skies and highs in the 40s for the rest of the week. Some models suggest a chance of precipitation this weekend, although there is uncertainty. So we’re watching carefully.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Tonight: Cloudy. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Cloudy skies, with rain during the afternoon and evening hours. High: 56.

Monday: Rain and snow showers during the morning and early afternoon hours, transitioning to cloudy skies and scattered snow showers in the evening. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 43.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies, with snow showers in the mountains during the morning and early afternoon hours. High: 34.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.