First ever North Star Night Out

First ever North Star Night Out
First ever North Star Night Out(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - North Star Child Advocacy Center held their first-ever North Star Night Out Gala this evening.

The gala filled Parkersburg Art Center with music, friends, and more, but most importantly, support for the center and everything they do for children.

Shooting Star Awards were presented to those who went above and beyond to help North Star, and shine a light on what they do there, including our own Alexa Griffey.

North Star Child Advocacy Center Executive Director Greg Collins talked more about the reason behind the event.

“I thought we should concentrate our efforts into an event where we not only get everybody together to create supporters but also give awards out to people that are doing this work, and doing a great job at it,” said Collins.

A video premiere was also included in the event to celebrate the upcoming 10th anniversary of the center, and to show people what all North Star does.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walford Phillips and Jamila Kirkland
Police: Counterfeit money passed at Dollar General, 2 charged
Futurecast showing conditions at 4 PM, December 18, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking snow & gusts in the mountains early next week!
Crash on Limestone Road
UPDATE: Limestone Road accident caused by driver under the influence, says sheriff
Fairmont teenager charged with fleeing while DUI
Fairmont teenager charged with fleeing while DUI
next 3 days Davis
Rain covers West Virginia on Sunday and transitions to snow through Monday

Latest News

Annie's Christmas Wishes
Annie Smiles Foundation holds 22nd annual Christmas toy drive
Annie's Christmas Wishlist Toy Drive PKG
Members of the Captain James Neal Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR)...
SAR hosts Boston Tea Party Reenactment at Point Park
Brothers of the Wheel Motorcycle Club buys toys for kids in need
Brothers of the Wheel Motorcycle Club buys toys for kids in need
Sugarwood lens helping hand
Creekside Fire Employees Golf Scramble