PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - North Star Child Advocacy Center held their first-ever North Star Night Out Gala this evening.

The gala filled Parkersburg Art Center with music, friends, and more, but most importantly, support for the center and everything they do for children.

Shooting Star Awards were presented to those who went above and beyond to help North Star, and shine a light on what they do there, including our own Alexa Griffey.

North Star Child Advocacy Center Executive Director Greg Collins talked more about the reason behind the event.

“I thought we should concentrate our efforts into an event where we not only get everybody together to create supporters but also give awards out to people that are doing this work, and doing a great job at it,” said Collins.

A video premiere was also included in the event to celebrate the upcoming 10th anniversary of the center, and to show people what all North Star does.

