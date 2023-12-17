Seneca Lodge Fraternal Order of Police host annual Christmas party

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Every year, families across West Virginia come to Elkins for the Seneca Lodge Fraternal Order of Police annual Christmas party.

245 kids from Grant, Randolph, Tucker, Barbour, Pocahontas, and Pendleton counties came today to get their gifts.

President of the FOP David VanMeter says the event was started three decades ago as a way to help underprivileged kids in the community whose parents may not have the means to buy presents.

“We just love to see the smiles on their faces because they may not get a gift, you know, come Christmas Day,” says VanMeter.

The Christmas party is strictly funded by donations. Businesses and individuals from all six counties donate to the cause.

VanMeter said they were extremely fortunate this year, and were able to spend between $100-150 per child.

Treasurer Brian Kilgore coordinates the event every year. He says kids are referred to the organization from their schools.

“We contact the schools, speak with the counselors, they work through the backpack program, and we take referrals in that manner,” says Kilgore.

From there, Kilgore speaks to parents about what their children need and want for Christmas. Then, they get shopping.

This is the largest number of kids the FOP has ever invited to the party due to the generosity of donors.

Both VanMeter and Kilgore say they’re grateful for those who donated, as the event couldn’t have been put on without them.

“We could not do this without the community’s support,” says Kilgore.

The party started at 10 a.m. Saturday, and ended at 4 p.m.

