Wreaths Across America ceremony honors Belpre veterans

Wreaths Across America is a National Day of Remembrance to remember and honor veterans through the laying of wreaths on graves.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre Rotary Club and Belpre Area Veterans held a Wreaths Across America ceremony at Cedarville Cemetery.

Wreaths Across America is a National Day of Remembrance to remember and honor veterans through the laying of wreaths on graves.

18 wreaths were placed in the Cedarville Cemetery during a ceremony that included a four-gun salute, a playing of Taps, and an overview of Revolutionary War Heroes buried at the site.

Belpre Area Veteran member Bob Hadfield shared why the ceremony is important to his family.

“My 6th great-grandfather was a company commander in the Philadelphia militia. My family originally came to Belpre from Philadelphia. My 6th great-grandfather was a company commander and his two sons also fought with him, one of which was his little drummer boy.”

Belpre Rotary Club member Don Ery said it has taken a lot of time and money to honor veterans in this way.

“In 2007, this place was nothing but a mess. The township didn’t take care of it, no one was doing anything at all. Since then. Rotary took it over. Every headstone that the historical society could identify now has a headstone in place, new, and in good shape. I had a lady yesterday tell me that she didn’t know this existed. She has lived in Belpre for 50 years.”

Belpre Area Veterans and the Belpre Rotary Club placed roughly 200 wreaths at multiple cemeteries following the ceremony at Cedarville Cemetery.

