3rd Annual Citizens Bank of WV Emerging Leaders Scholarship Award recipient receives award

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -This afternoon at Oak Hill High School, an unexpecting student received an early Christmas present. The gift, worth more than a hundred and sixty thousand dollars, was an all paid tuition to attend Davis and Elkins college located in Elkins. This is just the latest edition of the annual citizens bank of West Virginia emerging scholarship program. An award that selects one lucky student out of the hundreds that apply; with not only the chance to attend Davis and Elkins on a full ride, but also a chance to give back to the state as leader. This years recipient was Halee Jones, a senior student athlete for the devils, who was safe to say shocked about receiving today’s honor. However, it was no shock to those who already see Halee as a rising star destined for the Davis and Elkins family. Dr. Chris wood, who is the president of Davis and Elkins college was in attendance for the award.

" We are quite serious about training leaders. Providing them with the skills that they need, to then return to their communities to make a real difference. To provide the type of foresight, vision for communities to move forward, and I think it’s these young leaders who are being trained now, that are going to make such a huge difference for the state of West Virginia in the future. For far too many years, we’ve seen West Virginia students going to other states to improve them; we want to keep the best and the brightest of West Virginia home, and we want to make this state the best that it can possibly be.”

Although jones is relatively new on the Davis and Elkins radar, but all of her hard work is finally getting the proper recognition it deserves and no one knows that better than her number one fans since birth.

" I’m just excited to see her helping others because that’s what she’s kind of always wanted to do. She wasn’t really sure what field she wanted to get into, but she knew she wanted to do something that helps others. I guess I’m looking for some gas cards, (wife laughs), find my way to these games. Very happy for her, she’s very motivated, very strong willed played so I’m just looking forward to seeing a game.”

Jones who plans on pursuing a career in Exercise Science already looks forward to using what she’ll learn at Davis Elkins and use it to give back to the place she’s called home.

"Hopefully I can work at a close gym, close to home or work with a team like our football team or anything like that and just continue to give back and show West Virginia is great, this is a great home and we have so many beautiful things here and in any other county. I just want to show off my home, I was raised here, my family was raised here and it means a lot. So, I hope that I can show leadership for our state."

