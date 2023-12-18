Blue “Bugatti” fentanyl stamps lead to arrest in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman in Buckhannon has been charged with Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl after police found several blue “Bugatti” heroin/fentanyl stamps in her home.

Police executed a search warrant on a home in Buckhannon, Friday, November 3, 2023, after learning that the tenant, Joanie Hoge, had participated in the sale of heroin/fentanyl.

The house was occupied at the time by Joanie Hoge, her husband, Donald Hoge, and a child.

Police found two journals that had apparently served as ledgers, a digital scale with white powder residue, two cell phones, and 7 blue heroin/fentanyl stamps marked “Bugatti”.

Police searched further and found several other stamps marked “Bugatti” and “7UP”, some pills, and several items used primarily for the packaging of heroin/fentanyl stamps.

When police spoke to Joanie and Donald Hoge, Joanie Hoge claimed Donald Hoge knew nothing of the operation, and that sales only happened when the child was at school.

Joanie Hoge is being held at TVRJ with a bond of $65,000.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.