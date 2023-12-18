Border patrol K-9 finds $10 million worth of meth, cocaine inside barrels of jalapeno paste

Officers said they found 349 suspicious packages hidden inside the barrels of jalapeno paste.
Officers said they found 349 suspicious packages hidden inside the barrels of jalapeno paste.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Emily Van de Riet and TMX staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023
SAN DIEGO (TMX/Gray News) – More than $10 million worth of methamphetamine and cocaine was discovered hidden in barrels of jalapeno paste last week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

Border agents at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility in San Diego said a 28-year-old man driving a tractor-trailer was referred for further examination before crossing the border Wednesday morning.

Customs and Border Protection said the driver had a valid border crossing card, and the shipment inside the truck was of barrels of jalapeno paste.

However, a CBP K-9 screened the shipment and alerted officers to something more nefarious.

Officers said they found 349 suspicious packages hidden inside the barrels of jalapeno paste.

The agency said it seized more than 3,161 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 522 pounds of cocaine.

According to Customs and Border Protection, the estimated street value of the narcotics is more than $10.4 million.

“Our K-9 teams are an invaluable component of our counter-narcotics operations, providing a reliable and unequalled mobile detection capability,” said Rosa Hernandez, Otay Mesa Port Director.

The driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Protection said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

