BP Planning Commission approves $5M Business Expansion

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The building permit application has been filled out and final approval of the Bridgeport Planning Commission has been given to set the stage for another multi-million-dollar project in the city.

During the Commission’s Dec. 11 meeting, North Star Technologies, (under the name Mountaineer Real Estate) was given approval to subdivide a lot at 1200 W. Benedum Industrial Drive. The area is home to multiple businesses on the airport property and the parcel in question is near Pratt & Whitney.

While that may not seem like much, it is. In fact, once the building permit is paid for, work will begin on a 38,000 square foot warehouse for North Star Technologies. According to Bridgeport Community Development Director and Commission member Andrea Kerr, the cost of the project will be more than $5 million.

The only question remaining is whether North Star Technologies will file the building permit this year or next. Regardless, Kerr is excited about more growth on the grounds surrounding the North Central West Virginia Airport.

“2023 is rounding out with another expansion in the aerospace industry. In the upcoming years, I believe the trend will continue as the North Central West Virginia Airport grows,” said Kerr. “It will be exciting to see the number of jobs created and businesses expanding and relocating to Bridgeport. We are extremely thankful for the aerospace leaders in our community with the foresight to plan and continue to develop this ever-growing industry.”

The final approval came after the preliminary plat and subdivision was unanimously approved by the Commission on Nov. 6. The warehouse will be built on the new parcel to help facilitate the growth of their business. City Construction is the contractor, while the Thrasher Group is handling the engineering.

As for what North Star does, George Baber, one of the company’s owners, described their role at the November Planning Commission meeting.

“We support the flying community and jet maintenance. We’re a corporate jet engine repair shop,” said Barber. “We also have a large contract with Pratt & Whitney … We provide services and support for them.”

That work with Pratt & Whitney, along with other work, led to the need for the new warehouse. Barber said their company provides support and parts that help make sure Pratt & Whitney’s inventory is where it needs to be. Barber said in November he hoped to start building this month. Whether that happens remains to be seen.

The final approval included the requirement that parking be shared on both parcels even if one of the parcels is sold in the future. North Star also agreed to a 20-foot paved access easement that will be permanent. The Bridgeport engineering department required that due to the new parcel being landlocked.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.