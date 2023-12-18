Court extends temporary restraining order in NCAA case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia ordered the 14 day temporary restraining order against the NCAA be extended to allow student athletes to play through the winter and spring sports seasons.

The court previously granted a 14 day restraining order against the NCAA, barring the association from enforcing its transfer rule.

NCAA rules allow underclassmen to transfer once without having to sit out a year. But an additional transfer as an undergraduate generally requires the NCAA to grant a waiver allowing the athlete to compete immediately. Without it, the athlete would have to sit out for a year at the new school.

A lawsuit filed by West Virginia and six other states alleged the rule’s waiver process violated federal antitrust law.

Attorney General Morrisey said the temporary restraining order will now remain in place until the court decides on the merits of the case, so the district court also vacated a scheduled December 27th preliminary injunction hearing.

“I hope this is the beginning of real change within the NCAA,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We have to put the well-being of student athletes—physical, mental, academic and emotional—first. The NCAA needs to enact consistent, logical and defensible rules that are fair and equitable for everyone.”

