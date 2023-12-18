Daniel James Feaster has passed away. His most recent home was Shinnston, West Virginia. Daniel graduated from West Virginia University in 1976. Daniel worked in Florida for 17 years as a computer systems engineer. He was on the team of engineers who developed the original Space Shuttle system for NASA. Daniel surfed 4,000 hours on his surfboard in the Atlantic Ocean, in Cocoa Beach and Sebastian Inlet in Florida. Daniel worked in South Carolina for 20 years as a computer systems engineer. Before the promulgation of cell phones and retail GPS, Daniel climbed alone to the peaks of 17 North Carolina wilderness mountains, with only a compass and a paper topographical map, in the Unaka Mountains and the Unicoi Mountain Range, in Western North Carolina. Daniel lived and worked in Singapore the year that he was 43. Daniel is the author of one book. His greatest joy was your laughter and your friendship. In Keeping with his wishes, Daniel will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

